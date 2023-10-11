NEVER UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*** THINGS UP: Biden’s depletion of emergency oil stocks comes back into focus amid Israel-Hamas war, price surge.
Background: Well, Biden Screwed Us Forever on Another Damn Thing.
NEVER UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*** THINGS UP: Biden’s depletion of emergency oil stocks comes back into focus amid Israel-Hamas war, price surge.
Background: Well, Biden Screwed Us Forever on Another Damn Thing.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.