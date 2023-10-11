WHEN THEY TELL YOU WHO THEY ARE, BELIEVE THEM: Democrats walk out as North Carolina House votes for resolution urging Congress to support Israel.

Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, led the debate as the NC House voted unanimously Tuesday for House Resolution 897. It urges Congress to support Israel in response to unprovoked attacks from terrorist group Hamas.

However, a group of 12 House Democrats walked out of the chamber rather than vote on the resolution. It passed, 104-0.

The official House record records the following Democrats as “not voting”: Rep. John Autry of Mecklenburg County; Rep. Amber Baker, Forsyth; Rep. Gloristine Brown, Pitt; Rep. Kanika Brown, Forsyth; Rep. Maria Cervania, Wake; Rep. Terence Everitt, Wake; Rep. Pricey Harrison, Guilford; Rep. Nasif Majeed, Mecklenburg; Rep. Marcia Morey, Durham; Rep. Renee Price, Orange; Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams, Cabarrus; and Rep. Julie von Haefen, Wake.