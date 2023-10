BUT THE CLASS OF 2023 LEADS IN PERSONAL PRONOUN USAGE AND IN HOURS SPENT WITH DRAG QUEENS: ACT test scores fall to lowest levels in 32 years. “It sunk slightly lower than the 2022 score of 19.8, which had been a 30-year low, as well… Average scores have been declining for six consecutive years, ACT CEO Janet Godwin said in a statement.”

In other words, the trendline sucks.