BIG IF TRUE: How L.A.’s bird population is shaped by historic redlining and racist loan practices.
This would be a blockbuster story from the L.A. Times, but fortunately, birds aren’t real.
BIG IF TRUE: How L.A.’s bird population is shaped by historic redlining and racist loan practices.
This would be a blockbuster story from the L.A. Times, but fortunately, birds aren’t real.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.