GREAT MOMENTS IN EDITING:

The @nytimes changed it from “terrorists” to “gunmen.” Wouldn’t want to upset the Hamas Caucus, I guess. https://t.co/s1AJjIpC4K pic.twitter.com/LiELP4S9ki — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 11, 2023

The editors of the New York Times are finely attuned to their readers’ sensitivities. They helped nurture them, after all.