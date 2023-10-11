CDR SALAMANDER: Prelude to Slaughter.

Glenn already linked to Sal’s latest but I wanted to break out this part:

The fact Gaza became a terrorist run safe space didn’t stop the “International Community (IC),” the internationalist left, and useful idiots from turning it in to a global welfare state that never had to earn support through constructive behavior. Humanitarian aid came in from all over the place, and with each passing year it became a stronger and more effective proxy for Iran. There was never a popular uprising against Hamas by the residents of Gaza, just the opposite. They own this. They are “this.”

The attacks from Gaza last weekend did not happen in a vacuum, nor did they happen overnight. As with almost all frozen conflicts, they eventually thaw out under the right conditions.

In the case of the latest – and most deadly events – the latent causes that enabled the Gazans (as I prefer call them if you haven’t noticed) to think now was the time to send the death squads out of their enclave ultimately belong to the Gazans themselves. As I said above, they own this. However, it could not have happened without outside help.

Gaza is one of the planet’s most concentrated areas of misery and poverty. They don’t have the economic surplus to afford any of this on their own. Gaza was intellectually and financially underwritten from the outside through active sustainment, willful neglect, and outright encouragement.