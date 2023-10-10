THIS IS CNN? ‘Blood’s on the Wall’; Emotional CNN Reporter Details Horrifying Site of Hamas Terror.

Having been with CNN for over two decades and a foreign journalist for more than three decades, CNN international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson has seen plenty covering natural disasters, terror attacks, and war zones. But on Monday’s The Lead, he was repeatedly on the verge of breaking down in tears describing what he called “callous, cruel, cold-blooded killing” of Israelis and other innocents by Hamas terrorists at a Re’im music festival.

Robertson went into graphic detail describing what he saw at the now-eerie site, including evidence of Hamas hunting attendees down into bomb shelters as they fled both the terrorists and incoming rockets, leaving blood splattered “on the ceiling and…bullet holes…in the concrete wall.”

Robertson was moved by a conversation host Jake Tapper had with Biden National Security Council official John Kirby, who was similarly choked up. Tapper said he’s “never seen anything like this” with “the images of children kidnapped, of — of young women who have been abducted, who have blood in their pants because they’ve been repeatedly raped.”

This moved Kirby: “I — I — it — I’m sorry. It’s very — excuse me. It’s very difficult to look at these images, Jake. It is — the human cost and these are human beings. They’re family members. Their friends and loved ones and cousins and brothers and sisters. Yeah, it is difficult and I apologize.”

“Nothing to say sorry for,” Tapper replied.