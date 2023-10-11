CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: ATF Pistol Brace Regulations Blocked. “This ruling is also another example of why the black-pilled ‘Republicans are useless’ mutterings are wrong. Without Reagan, Bush41, Bush43 and Trump judicial appointments, it’s overwhelmingly likely that none of the landmark Second Amendment cases (Heller, Bruen) go our way, and ruling Democrats would be busy working on complete disarmament of American citizens.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): I always assume that most of the black-pilled crowd are actually just plants paid by some lefty organization to post depressing stuff to demoralize their enemies. I mean, can there really be that many actual idiots out there?