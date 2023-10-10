I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN SO ASHAMED TO BE AN ALUM OF NYU LAW: I knew Hakeem Jeffries (same class) and watched him devolve from a pretty nice guy to a race-hustler (thanks, Derek Bell) but that’s nothing:
