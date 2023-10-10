TODAY IN HISTORY: Christians Save Western Civilization From Islam — to Hitler’s Regret. “In other words, the führer — who further accused Christianity of promoting ‘meekness and flabbiness’ — believed what many in the West continue to believe, particularly those whose worldview is colored by Hollywood: that, historically, Christianity only bred weak and feeble men, especially when compared to more ‘robust’ peoples, in this case, Muslims.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.