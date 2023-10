SQUAD GOALS — NOT ANTI-WAR, MERELY ON THE OTHER SIDE: The House Members Who Flunked the Moral Test.

QED:

A sitting member of Congress @RashidaTlaib flying the Palestine flag outside her office… Is she supporting the #HamasMassacre? pic.twitter.com/n8wACqJLzN — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 10, 2023

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): I can’t imagine the UAW is happy with this juxtaposition.