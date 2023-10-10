NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Former CIA Director’s Post Still Wonders About Sen. Tuberville Being Removed From ‘the Human Race.’

People have definitely been sharing their thoughts lately with regards to the holds that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is placing on military nominations and promotions in response to the Pentagon’s illegal abortion policy that is in violation of 10 U.S.C. 1093. Under the Biden administration, servicemembers and their dependents can receive paid time off for abortions, and travel expenses are covered if the abortion takes place out-of-state. People have really taken their anger up a notch, though. One such user asked “Should Tommy Tuberville be removed from his committee?” That prompted Gen. Michael Hayden, formerly of the CIA and NSA, to take it a step further.

“How about the human race?” his post wondered. As many have taken to X to point out, the former head of the CIA and NSA is calling for the death of a sitting U.S. Senator by wondering if he should be removed from “the human race.” Within hours, the post had over 1,000 replies and over 250 quoted reposts. There’s still over 1,300 likes, though.