“KEEP YOUR POWDER DRY – AND KEEP LOTS OF POWDER,” THE WISE MAN ONCE SAID: Joe Is Asleep, America. You’re on Your Own. “Half of America saw Hamas’s butchery, immediately thought of America’s open back door at the southern border, and bought more ammo. The other half donned their keffiyeh cloth, took selfies for TikTok, or considered making the Palestinian flag their social media avatars.”

There really are two Americas, and one of them is enabled by smooth-talkers like Barack Obama and his “one America” schtick.