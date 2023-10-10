GREG BYRNES: Three Invasions and a Coup — From Weakness to Weakness. “As diplomatic historian Thomas A. Bailey said, ‘You cannot shoot your way a little bit into a war any more than you can go a little bit over Niagara Falls.’ And our foreign policy has engendered more than a little shooting at home and abroad.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.