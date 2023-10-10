NOBODY LISTENS TO BLINKEN. NOBODY: Blinken Asked Palestinian Authority to ‘Restore Calm’ as PA Justified Violence Against Israel.

.@SecBlinken: “What Jake Sullivan said is right” when he said “the situation in the Middle East is more peaceful than ever” pic.twitter.com/5ZnGFFubb2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 8, 2023

It might seem almost impossible that we’ve gone so quickly from Trump’s team of Mike Pompeo and Jared Kushner bringing peace through the Abraham Accords to today’s murderous chaos, but with this gang of Obama retreads in charge it was inevitable.