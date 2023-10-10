October 10, 2023

NOBODY LISTENS TO BLINKEN. NOBODY: Blinken Asked Palestinian Authority to ‘Restore Calm’ as PA Justified Violence Against Israel.

It might seem almost impossible that we’ve gone so quickly from Trump’s team of Mike Pompeo and Jared Kushner bringing peace through the Abraham Accords to today’s murderous chaos, but with this gang of Obama retreads in charge it was inevitable.

