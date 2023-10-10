ROGER L SIMON: ‘You Don’t Make Peace With People Who Are Trying to Kill You.’

“Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’s Saturday surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday, according to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, another Iran-backed militant group.

“Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land and sea incursions—the most significant breach of Israel’s borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War—those people said.” It goes on with more details worth reading, but, disturbingly, further down in the article, we find Secretary of State Anthony Blinken weirdly equivocating: “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.”

Why?

At the minimum, Mr. Blinken may fear acknowledgement of Iran’s role that, with that mounting American death toll, might appear a casus belli for the United States to attack Iran.

More likely, he is concerned it would redound poorly on the Biden administration and on Mr. Blinken himself for their Iran policy that recently resulted in the released $6 billion in sanctions to the world’s greatest sponsor of terrorism.