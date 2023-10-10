WE’VE ALL BEEN AROUND LONG ENOUGH TO KNOW THE ANSWER TO THIS ONE: The Gruesome Murder of Jews Should be Easily Condemned by Democrats, RIGHT?

Some of Colorado’s political leaders, such as Governor Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who are all Jewish, have taken to social media to express their mourning and outrage over the attack.

However, among the voices of sorrow and condemnation, one newly elected state representative stands out for his shocking support of the terrorists responsible for the vicious attack.

Representative Tim Hernandez, a Marxist who advocates for defunding the police, has not only expressed support for the Hamas attack but has also joined in the pro-Palestinian rally at the state Capitol.

…

So far the super majority of House Democrats have remained silent concerning Rep. Frizell’s call for a reprimand of Hernandez due to his extreme behavior.