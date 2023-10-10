VICTOR DAVIS HANSON:

They Kill, While Our Government Tweets and Deletes…. If wild reports are true that the inhuman Hamas will execute dozens of civilian hostages, and if it is further accurate that there are rumored Americans among them—and if Americans then are to be executed by Hamas—aside from… — Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) October 9, 2023

Read the whole thing, but this part stands out:

Is it the mass mutilations, the rapes, the desecrations of corpses, the beheadings, the murdering of women, the elderly, and children, that so excites them all—as if they were gleefully watching sacrificial victims marched up to the top of an Aztec temple in ancient Tenochtitlán? Or rather is their frenzy due to unspoken terror that Hamas at last has gone too far in its premodern savagery? There are now no more of its patrons with the power to call off the IDF. And so they may finally get the existential war that Hamas always for decades had bragged about and begged for.

A bit later last night:

The United Arab Emirates has warned the Assad regime in Syria not to intervene in the Hamas-Israel war or to allow attacks on Israel from Syrian soil, according to two sources briefed on the Emirati diplomatic effort https://t.co/MAbDR5pQvJ — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 9, 2023

Somebody just felt a really strong tug on his money leash. Hamas has gone too far for the Arab world, which ought to make them easy to isolate and destroy — but we have yet to see exactly how the Biden Cabal will screw things up.

Further, that is.