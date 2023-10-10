October 10, 2023

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON:

Is it the mass mutilations, the rapes, the desecrations of corpses, the beheadings, the murdering of women, the elderly, and children, that so excites them all—as if they were gleefully watching sacrificial victims marched up to the top of an Aztec temple in ancient Tenochtitlán?

Or rather is their frenzy due to unspoken terror that Hamas at last has gone too far in its premodern savagery? There are now no more of its patrons with the power to call off the IDF. And so they may finally get the existential war that Hamas always for decades had bragged about and begged for.

Somebody just felt a really strong tug on his money leash. Hamas has gone too far for the Arab world, which ought to make them easy to isolate and destroy — but we have yet to see exactly how the Biden Cabal will screw things up.

