AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT: James Lileks interviews Monty Python’s Michael Palin in England.

Knock on the door, figure in the vestibule: ah, he’s taller than I thought. I had no idea. Six feet or so. Cleese and Chapman were taller, so you didn’t notice.

I mean, what do you say? Just imagine the thoughts going through one’s head. My God, it’s James Lileks, author of the Bleat and many books, newspaper columnist, architecture critic, radio presenter, television amusement-person, pop-culture archivist – where do you start? What do you ask that hasn’t been asked a hundred times before?

He did very well, I have to say. Didn’t betray a jot of self-consciousness.

Ha ha etc. BUT SERIOUSLY I had heard from all that he was a perfect gentleman, self-effacing in an offhandedly amused and quietly confident way of a man at ease with himself and used to praise, appreciative of it and happy to show his gratitude for the patronage and admiration. A good solid bloke.

And that he was.

What do you say, though?