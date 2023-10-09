LAUGHING WOLF: Israel, Invasion, UCs, And Us.

Spare me the ‘good and innocent’ people of Gaza bit. I remember when they danced and celebrated the attacks of 9/11, and I’ve watched them do the same and gleefully take part in atrocities now. I’m sure there are some good and innocent people in Gaza, and I hope they got out per the advice of the Israeli government despite Hamas doing all they could to keep people from leaving.

Hamas has long used mosques, schools, and hospitals as cover. On the latter, a number of corporate media operations were well aware of them having facilities under a major hospital and refused to cover or acknowledge. They often shoot from beside such facilities so as to use them as human shields. So, when you see mosques and other facilities not only go boom, but then cook off from what was hidden inside, don’t be surprised and don’t fall for those wringing their hands hypocritically over such actions. They know what’s going on, they support it, and frankly most of them would love to see Israel gone and every Jew dead.

Human shields will no longer work for Hamas. The idea that it’s international partners (Iran, Qatar, etc.) would protect it is ill-founded. The idea that the useful idiots and fellow travelers (such as the Hamas Caucus in Congress) would save it isn’t happening. That the West Bank, Hezbollah, and others would rise up and join in is iffy, for all that a lot of posturing is going on. No doubt, the government of Iran (as opposed to the people of Iran) is doing all it can to take out the state of Israel, but I think they’ve miscalculated in this case. Israel can and should go in and destroy every last vestige of Hamas in Gaza, even if it takes out most of Gaza. Not a war crime, not a violation of the Rules of War given what has happened.

Frankly, Israel truly needs to take the gloves off.