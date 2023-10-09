RFK JR. MAKES IT OFFICIAL: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces he’s running as an independent after being snubbed by Democrats.

Kennedy added that he will be creating a new “Declaration of Independence” for the US.

“We declare independence from the two political parties and the corrupt interests that dominate them and the entire rigged system…that have turned government officials into indentured servants for their for corporate bosses,” Kennedy said.

“We declare independence from the corporations that have hi-jacked our government,” Kennedy said.

“We declare independence form Wall Street, big pharma, big ag and the military contractors and their lobbyists,” Kennedy added.

Kennedy has a VERY interesting campaign and it really will be interesting to see which side of the aisle his Independent candidacy hurts more.

Will he take away from Trump or Biden?