HMM: We’re Ahead in the Polls? That Means We’re Losing.

According to a recent poll by UC Berkeley, a majority of California voters oppose reparations to black Americans for slavery. Fox News describes this opposition as a “strong rebuke.” But just how strong was this “rebuke”? An unimpressive 59% of Californians oppose cash payments. An alarming 29% support the idea. Apparently, the remaining 12% of undecideds can’t be bothered to form an opinion on the morality of stealing from people who have never committed a specific crime to “compensate” people who have never suffered a specific crime—the crime in question occurring centuries ago and nowhere near the state of California.

And by the way, this poll found that 5% of Republicans support reparations. So, either the McCain and Romney family trees branch out further than we thought, or we are losing ground even within our own party rank-and-file on this issue. Strong rebuke? I’d call it whistling past the graveyard.