THE POSTMODERN LEFT LOOKS AN AWFUL LOT LIKE PREMODERN TRIBAL WARFARE: WaPo Columnist Celebrates Anti-Jew Terrorism As Exactly What ‘Decolonization’ Means.

Attiah boasted that she is the real deal, not someone who uses the terms as vague platitudes. “I studied race construction, human rights and global anti-colonial resistance in college and grad school,” she wrote. “Honey, we did the scholarship way before it was ‘cool.’”

She reposted on X: “Liberation, self-determination, and peace for all oppressed + colonized people. That’s my politics.”

She celebrated that what once got media personalities banned from TV is becoming OK to say.