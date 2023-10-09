KURT SCHLICHTER: I Cannot Care More About Blue Cities Than Their Voters Do.

Misery is for the poor, but the poor could outvote the Volvo voters if they wanted to. They choose not to. They choose to elect leftist Democrats with rich libs’ luxury beliefs, and their choice has consequences.

Understand me. I don’t think that people in blue cities should not have safe and clean streets. I think they should. But they don’t think they should. And I know they don’t think they should because they refuse to elect people who will ensure they do. Don’t tell me that these problems are intractable and unsolvable because we watched Rudy Giuliani take New York City back from the Taxi Driver abyss when it was equally scummy and turn it into an urban paradise. I remember my first trip to New York City. It was fantastic. I didn’t worry about getting mugged. I didn’t worry about violent vagrants. I just enjoyed the nightlife and restaurants. But the people of New York City decided they wanted to go in a different direction. They wanted to go down, down into the depths of hell. And now that they are down there, they seem sad. Well, I would be sad for them, but there are a lot of other things I have to be sad about, and their bad choices are at the end of that long list.