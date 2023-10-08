WHAT WOULD WE DO WITHOUT EXPERTS?: Footage of Hamas assault on civilians shows likely war crimes, experts say. Ya think?
Of course, as non-uniformed combatants who hide among civilian populations, everything Hamas does is a war crime…
WHAT WOULD WE DO WITHOUT EXPERTS?: Footage of Hamas assault on civilians shows likely war crimes, experts say. Ya think?
Of course, as non-uniformed combatants who hide among civilian populations, everything Hamas does is a war crime…
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.