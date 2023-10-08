HE SURE IS TACKING TO THE CENTER HARD FOR A GUY WHO ISN’T RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT: California nearly decriminalizes psychedelics – but governor hits brakes. “Newsom, a Democrat who championed legalizing cannabis in 2016, said in a statement on Saturday that more needed to be done before California decriminalized the hallucinogens.”
