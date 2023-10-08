BATTLESWARM: The Final Solution To The Gaza Problem.

Let’s review how Israel had tried to deal with Hamas:

1. Israel tried occupying Gaza. That didn’t work.

2. Israel tried building walls and letting Hamas run Gaza. That didn’t work.

This leads inexorably to the only viable solution for Israel to prevent Hamas attacking and murdering Israeli citizens from Gaza.

Palestinians will no longer be allowed to occupy Gaza.

No Palestinians in Gaza = No terror attacks from Gaza.

Occupation didn’t work. Coexistence didn’t work. But ethnic cleansing will.