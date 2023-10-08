WELL, YES: Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Biden’s Iran Handout Led to Attack on Israel

The Hamas terrorists’ attack on Israel early Saturday is “absolutely related to the Biden administration’s appeasement of Iran,” Rep. Harriet Hageman tells Newsmax.

“I just have to say my heart goes out to those folks. And I think what this demonstrates is that with a weak America, you have a very dangerous world,” the Wyoming Republican said on Newsmax’s “America Right Now.”

At least 40 people were killed and hundreds were wounded after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years. The assault included gunmen crossing into Israel and a barrage of rockets fired into the country from Gaza.

“This is something that I think that we have all been careful of in relation to empowering Iran, giving Iran billions of dollars,” Hageman said. “We have [been] turning a blind eye to their effort to get nuclear weapons [and] empowered bring them to continue to spread terror throughout the Middle East.”