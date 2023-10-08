BRENDAN O’NEILL: A pogrom against Israel. “The West’s leftist haters of Israel will say it’s an ‘act of resistance’. These apologists for radical Islam will dress up this invasion by a movement that was founded with the express purpose of killing Jews as a ‘rebellion’. They will expose, unwittingly, the true extent of their own moral decomposition. For if the world’s only Jewish state angers you more than any other state, even as its civilians are being gunned down and burnt out, then, truly, you have left the realm of politics and entered the realm of bigotry. You have become an intellectual facilitator of the pogrom.”