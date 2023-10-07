‘THE WORLD IS WATCHING:’ Biden Affirms* U.S. Support for Israel amid Hamas Terror.

President Joe Biden addressed the ongoing Hamas attack against Israel today, reaffirming the U.S.’s commitment to the Jewish state’s security.

“In this moment of tragedy, I want to say to them, to the world, and to terrorists everywhere: The United States stands with Israel,” Biden said. “We will not ever fail to have their back. We will make sure they have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves.”

Referencing the spate of photographs and videos making the rounds on social media and elsewhere, Biden called the images from Israel “appalling.” He added that he has spoken with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Jordanian king Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and members of Congress, and has directed the U.S.’s national-security apparatus to engage with Israeli security on next steps.