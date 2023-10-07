PROMINENT BAD TAKE ON HAMAS MASSACRE, II:
Literally all hamas had to do to ensure safety, peace and prosperity for Gazans is to announce that they were no longer going to attack Israel, and mean it. Israel has no such option.
PROMINENT BAD TAKE ON HAMAS MASSACRE, II:
Literally all hamas had to do to ensure safety, peace and prosperity for Gazans is to announce that they were no longer going to attack Israel, and mean it. Israel has no such option.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.