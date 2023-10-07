TAMMY BRUCE: Biden Using Border Disaster as Campaign Stunt.

Take this from the Biden regime’s current flip-flop-flip – Nothing has changed for Biden or those obsessed with keeping our border wide open. This sudden (fake) passion about border security was meant as a distraction, a method with which to gaslight Americans into making them think Biden is serious about securing the border—a laughable assertion. This is busy work in an attempt to convince Americans they care. And they can’t even keep their lines straight.

Moreover, construction on “a few miles” of border wall will also provide video for vulnerable Democrat campaign ads during a time when two-thirds of Democrats want someone other than Biden to be the nominee. That disaffection is a disaster for Democrats as it will be felt from the top to the bottom of the election ballot.

No doubt polls are indicating the American people have had enough and are pushing the Biden White House to try to display some fake empathy about the issues. When Gallup asks, “What is the most important problem facing the country today?” their poll released last week reveals that of “non-economic problems,” the most important problem for Americans is “immigration” second only to “the government/poor leadership.” That same poll finds “Fifty-three percent of Americans believe the Republican Party will do a better job of keeping the country prosperous over the next few years, whereas 39% choose the Democratic Party. A slightly larger majority, 57%, have greater faith in the Republican Party to protect the country from international terrorism and military threats, while 35% favor the Democrats.”

Yikes!

Biden and his mob know exactly the damage they’re causing and are likely confident they have other methods with which to continue the immigration, crime, and economic abuse inflicted on this country. Sure, they can put up a few more miles of wall for election season, but their plan to keep the catastrophic flow of migrants will continue apace.