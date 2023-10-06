UNEXPECTEDLY! Cardi B’s latest political take is pretty terrible.

It’s a sad reality of modern life, but a reality nonetheless, that more young people get their political cues from celebrities than from actual thought leaders or intellectuals. One such celebrity whose political takes regularly go viral is rap star Cardi B—but her latest viral opinion is deeply misguided and misinformed. During an interview on the wildly popular “Hot Ones” podcast, Cardi B spoke about how and why she “loves FDR,” referring, of course, to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who occupied the Oval Office from 1933 to 1945. Cardi B’s admiration for FDR is on full display. And it’s not just her: it’s incredibly common for American liberals and progressives to cite FDR as a role model and icon. There’s just one problem: FDR was a vicious tyrant who committed atrocities these people never seem to reckon with. One wonders whether Cardi B is aware of the fact that FDR carried out the horrifying practice of forcing “Japanese” (read: Asian-looking people, even US citizens) into internment camps during World War II. As History.com recounts: “On February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs Executive Order 9066, initiating a controversial World War II policy with lasting consequences for Japanese Americans. The document ordered the forced removal of resident ‘enemy aliens’ from parts of the West vaguely identified as military areas.

And it wasn’t just Asian Americans that FDR wanted to err, resettle: New Documents Reveal FDR’s Eugenic Project to ‘Resettle’ Jews During World War II. As the Holocaust raged, the American president secretly asked his government to study the possible resettlement of remaining European refugees in Africa and South America. His goal: for Jews to be ‘spread thin all over the world.’

But FDR’s fascistic tendencies were hidden by his brilliant economic policies: FDR’s policies prolonged Depression by seven years, UCLA economists calculate.

And the lack of partisan hyperbole in his speeches: In his 1944 State of the Union address, FDR smeared the laissez–faire Coolidge era of the 1920s as “the spirit of fascism.”

And his well-tempered demeanor: FDR gave a Nazi Iron Cross to a conservative reporter he didn’t like in 1942.

Flashback: Joe Biden, President Of Cardi B(abylon). Biden gave Cardi B (whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) an interview (of sorts) that was published by Elle magazine on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in August of 2020.