OH, THAT LIBERAL FASCISM: Hillary Clinton Calls For ‘Formal Deprogramming’ Targeting Trump Supporters.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called for a “formal deprogramming” of “MAGA” supporters during a CNN interview that aired Thursday. Clinton weighed in on the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who lost his gavel Tuesday, drawing a distinction between the “sane” wing of the Republican party and what she described as a Trumpist “cult.” “I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things,” Clinton said. “But there wasn’t this little tail of extremism, waving, you know, wagging the dog of the Republican party as it is today. And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him?” “At some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen,” she added.

C’mon Hillary be specific! Would these be modeled after the CCP’s Uighur reeducation camps, or the North Korean reeducation camps? Or perhaps something a bit more old school?

“One Soviet technique of oppression was to declare that dissidents were insane. They were then incarcerated in psychiatric hospitals where they were tormented and tortured. Some were used as human guinea pigs for dangerous experiments.” For example, Vladimir Bukovsky “spent a dozen years being shuffled between Soviet jails, labor camps, and psychiatric hospitals.” One of the “therapies” was “putting a cord into Bukovsky’s mouth, threading it from his throat up through his nasal passages, and then drawing it out through one of his nostrils. Alas, this communist ‘treatment’ did not ‘cure’ Bukovsky of his rational (not irrational) abhorrence of tyranny and brutality.” The type of “formal deprogramming” Clinton seeks could be promoted as public health issue and imposed under the regime of White Coat Supremacy. That regime remains in place even after the alleged retirement of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the loathsome Lysenko figure who claims to represent science. For her part, Hillary Clinton recalls the 1979 point-counterpoint skit on Saturday Night Live about the Michelle Triola palimony suit against actor Lee Marvin.

And of course, “Notice [Christiane] Amanpour doesn’t question this language, or ask for specifics,” so it’s a safe bet she’d be fully onboard with the notion, especially given CNN’s proclivity for doxxing Trump supporters.

Related:

And just like that the real meaning of the Second Amendment becomes crystal clear. https://t.co/Ufc1SSs2gA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 6, 2023

As Kevin Williamson wrote in his 2019 book, The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics, “The Bill of Rights ought to be titled ‘A List of Things You Idiots Don’t Get a Vote On, Because They Aren’t Up for Negotiation.’”