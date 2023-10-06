QUESTIONS NOBODY IS ASKING: Did Taylor Swift Go To The Jets Football Game To Cover Up Her Own Absurd Private Jet Use?

There’s a theory going around that Taylor Swift had an ulterior motive, besides her possible romance with Travis Kelce, for attending last Sunday’s Chiefs vs Jets game at MetLife Stadium.

Now what could the world’s most popular celebrity be so concerned about that she would purposely make a big deal about attending a football game? Well, it’s not just any football game… it was a Jets game.

The theory is that Swift wanted to deliberately try and cover up her carbon footprint and her use of private jets. Taylor is one of the biggest CO2 polluter out of any celebrity – with her private jet use emissions at 1000x the average person.’