BLUE CITY BLUES:
As if San Francisco wasn't dangerous enough, SFPD is experiencing an "unprecedented" staffing crisis. More than 700 officer jobs are currently empty, representing 32.4% of its intended size.
Another 350 officers are already eligible for full retirement.
Between recruitment… pic.twitter.com/kAfesfqm5D
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 5, 2023
As I wrote in 2020, the Left doesn’t actually have to defund the police to achieve their goal of low- or no-policing. It’s enough just to demoralize the police.