BLUE CITY BLUES:

As if San Francisco wasn't dangerous enough, SFPD is experiencing an "unprecedented" staffing crisis. More than 700 officer jobs are currently empty, representing 32.4% of its intended size.

Another 350 officers are already eligible for full retirement.

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 5, 2023