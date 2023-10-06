CHRISTIAN TOTO: Bill Burr Predicts a ‘Revolt’ Against Cancel Culture. “Burr doesn’t actively define his political views, but if you listen to his stand-up routines and podcast it’s likely he’s a center-Left soul. He still understands how nefarious Cancel Culture can be and its impact on free expression.”
