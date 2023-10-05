EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION: Texas tracks for equity: ‘I didn’t know honors existed.’

California progressives are eliminating advanced math in middle school in the name of equity. In Texas, equity means expanding access to advanced math, writes Talia Richman on the Hechinger Report. In Dallas, all students with above-average math scores are placed on the honors track in sixth grade. Students who don’t want the challenge must opt out.

Dallas nearly doubled enrollment in Algebra I in eighth grade from, 2018 to 2022, and students are far more racially diverse.

Tha Cung, an immigrant from Myanmar, had been in classes for English learners. “I didn’t know ‘honors’ even existed,” he said. His fifth-grade scores put him in advanced math in sixth grade.