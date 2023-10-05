ALLIES: U.S. F-16 fighter jet shoots down an armed Turkish drone over Syria.

The shoot down came after repeated communications to stay away from U.S. ground troops near al Hasakah in northeastern Syria. This is believed to be the first time the U.S. has shot down a drone from Turkey, a NATO ally.

The Pentagon called the incident “regrettable” but said no U.S. forces were injured and there are no indications Turkey intended to target U.S. forces.

“It’s regrettable when you have two NATO allies and there’s an incident like this,” Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters Thursday.