DOG PEOPLE, UNITE: Biden ‘Kicks, Punches’ His Dogs.

I’m a dog person. My wife is so much of a dog person that the first big test of our budding relationship was when she looked me square in the eye and asked if I was a dog person. I should add that this was maybe 40 minutes into our first date. Two decades later, our two sons are dog people and dote on all three of our dogs, all the time.

Back in the day when dog food had to be cooked at home, my dad — then 10-year-old Steve Sr. — refused to serve his Boxer, Chris, any food that Dad hadn’t first tasted himself. I didn’t believe Dad when he told me that story many years ago, but my grandfather (also a dog person) confirmed it.

So it’s with outrage and trembling hands that I’m writing this report.