WHO NEEDS VIAGRA? THIS GIVES ME WHAT THEY CALL A SCHADENBONER*: Michael Wolff’s New Book Is a NYT Bestseller—With Just Over 3,000 Copies Sold. Now mind you, The Daily Beast isn’t very good with those “fact” thingies, but that’s the price they have to pay to sit with the Juice Box Mafia.

But how the hell do you get on the NYT “bestseller” list but sell only 3,219 copies in total? We know Hilary “My Turn, You Stupid Serfs” Clinton pulled it off by having friends’ charitable organizations buy truckloads of them, and I seem to remember The Lightbringer did the same thing.

But Michael Wolff? Srsly?

*(h/t to David “Iowahawk” Burge for coining such a great word).