SANCTUARY CITY: Texas Gov. Abbott has sent at least 2,400 migrants to Denver since May.

Denver said Monday that it was experiencing an “unprecedented increase” in migrant arrivals, with an average of 300 migrants arriving every day.

This was up from the 125 arrivals seen daily in mid-September.

“Two weeks ago, we were seeing 100, 125 people per day,” Denver Human Services Jon Ewing told FOX31’s Nicole Fierro. “We’re close to 300 people a day now. Yesterday alone, we received nine buses from Texas. That’s unheard of.”

The reported increase came days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state had sent over 2,400 migrants to Denver since May 18, when 41 migrants were dropped off at Civic Center Park.