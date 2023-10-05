DEMOCRAT PARTY OPERATIVE HAS A SAD: Andrea Mitchell Gets Triggered When Guest Defends GOP Booting Pelosi From Her Office.

After repeating that Boehner and Ryan did not stay long after their tenures, [Brendan] Buck got to the larger point, “I will confess a, maybe, unpopular opinion. I don’t have any problem with Patrick McHenry taking away an office space from Nancy Pelosi. They booted—they just basically worked with Matt Gaetz to construct a coup of the Republican leadership.”

Mitchell did not like that response as she huffed, “Well, the fact is they changed the locks while she was in San Francisco and couldn’t –”

Undeterred, Buck doubled down, “I don’t think that when you participate in a coup of the Republican leadership that you should expect any professional courtesy at this point. I don’t think any—I think any collegiality goes out the door at that point. So, I know that may be unpopular, but I have absolutely no problem with that.”

Buck is correct. For years, Democrats and their media friends demanded Republicans put the country before party and McCarthy even claimed that Pelosi declared that if a motion to vacate came up, Democrats would do just that. Naturally this did not matter to Mitchell and when given that choice on Tuesday, Democrats put their partisan self-interest first because McCarthy allegedly hurt their feelings and they think Republican dysfunction benefits them at the ballot box.