VICE STAYS TRUE TO FORM: Vice asks Chaya Raichik if she bears some responsibility for school bomb threats.

VICE: Hi! We’re going to run a story blaming you and your followers for calling in bomb threats. Can you comment? Thanks!

Me: How do you know it was my followers who called in the bomb threats?

VICE: Oh actually we don’t. Oops pic.twitter.com/WtMMM7o76a

— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 4, 2023