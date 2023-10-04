EX-MLB PITCHER TREVOR BAUER EXPOSES JAW-DROPPING SCHEME OF #METOO ACCUSER:

On Monday, embattled MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter) breaking his two-year legally-imposed silence due to allegations of sexual assault. In what turned out to be a just-under four-minute video posted to his verified X account, Bauer relayed his side of the story, complete with screenshots of his accuser’s own words and texts. Words and texts that were written in the aftermath of the #metoo sexual assault hysteria whipped up by the Left.

“‘Next victim. Star pitcher for the Dodgers,’” Bauer began reading a text written by his accuser, Lindsey Hill. The text was sent to her friend before she even met Bauer. Wow, can you say premeditated?

Bauer read on: “What should I steal,” the accuser asked a friend in another text, referencing an upcoming visit to Bauer’s house. “Take his money,” the friend replied.

So how might an enterprising and promiscuous young woman go about stealing money from a wealthy young MLB player? Simple: during a sexual hookup, accuse him of assault, of course. “I’m going to his house Wednesday,” Hill wrote. “I already have my hooks in — you know how I roll.” After that meeting, Hill’s friends continued to egg her on after she found out Bauer’s “net worth is $51 mil.” “Bitch, you better secure the bag,” was the friend’s terse response, meaning she should make sure she gets evidence to use to get money from Bauer.

Hill had a plan. “Need Daddy to choke me out,” she wrote. “Being an absolute whore to try to get in on his $51 million.” Could her plan and motive have been any more clear? Not really.