ASHLEY MCCULLY: ‘Breast Is Best’ and Other Lies.

You would be hard-pressed to find a mother today who has not been bombarded with the phrase Breast is Best! From the moment a healthcare provider gets involved in her pregnancy, the assumption is a mother will breastfeed her baby. Formula is a choice — if she doesn’t want to bond with her baby or give her child their best chance at optimal development or shed those pesky postpartum pounds.

Formula shaming is real, but so is breastfeeding derision. Mothers who are able to nurse their children will be cooed and fawned over — as long as they do so invisibly. Breast is Best! until someone sees it, and then it’s disgusting and offensive.

Women have silently battled these contradicting expectations, along with all of the other mayhem that accompanies having a newborn — postpartum depression, hair loss, tidal waves of hormones, exhaustion, and all kinds of fluids. But here comes a transgender person being praised for unnaturally doing what women are naturally expected to do.

Understanding this hypocritical cycle brings us back to the why: why is the CDC in the business of “chestfeeding” guidance in the first place?