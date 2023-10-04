DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Alderman, residents upset over plan to house migrants in Chicago park field house.

As CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray reported, Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) held a meeting Tuesday night to address the news he says he himself only recently learned about.

The alderman is upset, and some Galewood residents are livid, about the plan to use the fieldhouse at Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave., as a migrant shelter.

Taliaferro said the Mayor’s office told him four days ago this was happening, whether he and his constituents liked it or not.

“I told them right away that I objected to it, because there had been no community engagement,” Taliaferro said, “and the response given to me was, ‘You’re getting it.'”

The Chicago Park District building was used for senior programs and sports events. He said the Mayor’s office said all park programs would be canceled.

“They said this is happening whether you object to it or not, and this is happening whether your community objects to it or not,” said Ald. Taliaferro.