SPACE: SpaceX requests special approval to take a huge step forward.

Faced with ongoing barriers to the second, much-anticipated test flight of SpaceX’s Starship project, the world’s leading private space company is looking to make good on a slightly different experiment. SpaceX, according to documentation, has requested a “Special Temporary Authority” from the Federal Communications Commission to launch its Gen2 satellites.

The goal, according to the filing, is to “launch and test its non-geostationary orbit NGSO second generation Gen2 satellites with direct-to-cellular communications payloads to connect unmodified cellular phones directly to SpaceX Gen2 satellites.”

The effort, made in conjunction with telecommunications giant T-Mobile (TMUS) – Get Free Report, is meant eventually to entirely eliminate cellular “dead zones,” ensuring 100% cellular connectivity through Starlink, all the time.