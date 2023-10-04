THE FIX IS IN: Biden Taps Former Hunter Biden Colleague To Lead Office of the Special Counsel.

President Joe Biden has nominated Hunter Biden’s former law firm colleague to lead the Office of the Special Counsel, which has faced congressional pressure to investigate the Biden administration’s handling of an investigation into the troubled first son.

Biden on Wednesday tapped Hampton Dellinger to lead the office, which investigates corruption in the executive branch and provides protections to federal whistleblowers. Dellinger currently serves as head of the Justice Department’s office of legal policy.

If confirmed, Dellinger could create a conflict of interest given his links to Hunter Biden. Dellinger and the younger Biden worked together at the white shoe law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, the Washington Free Beacon reported. In 2014, Hunter Biden tapped Boies Schiller Flexner to represent Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy firm where he served as a board member.