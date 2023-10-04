GOODER AND HARDER, NEW YORK: AOC’s call for higher taxes on New York’s ‘top 5%’ would hit households earning more than $250K, analysis shows. “While the top 1 percent of New Yorkers make nearly $1 million in adjusted gross income, the 5 percent threshold is a little above $250,000 for a household, or a married couple making about $127,000 each.”

For a family of four, it takes a household income between $60,328 and $180,984 to be middle class in New York state and it takes much more in the city. $250,000 for a couple isn’t exactly rich there — but they’ll get what they vote for, good and hard.